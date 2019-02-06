Goins resigns as chief deputy

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins is going back into retirement after working under Sheriff Ralph Kersey for four years.

Goins resigned on Tuesday, saying that this has been something he’s been thinking about since October, stating that he wasn’t getting the support from Kersey on his decisions.

“A chief deputy is not of any effect without the backing of the sheriff, and if he doesn’t get that backing he doesn’t need to be chief deputy anymore,” Goins said. “That was the position I was in, I wasn’t getting any backing on my decisions that I made in his absence for the decisions I made that I felt like were in the best interest of the county.”

Kersey selected Goins to act as chief deputy in May 2015 after several months in office. Goins had initially retired during Shep Jones’ tenure in 2011 as captain in charge of jail administration before being hired back by Kersey to act as part-time finance officer.

Back in May 2018, when Kersey was diagnosed with kidney cancer, Goins served as interim sheriff in Kersey’s place.

While Goins decided it was best to step down and go back into retirement, he will be missing many of those at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m going to miss all my brothers and sisters,” Goins said. “For 28 and a half years I’ve been a part of the Sheriff’s Office, I’ll miss the people around the courthouse.”

Goins had worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

Kersey thanked Goins for his service in a statement.

“Over the last four years, he has truly been an asset to the Sheriff’s Office,” Kersey said. “He has taught me a lot and will truly be missed. I wish him the best.”

There has been no word on the replacement for the position.

