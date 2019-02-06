Lady Knights win two

Brennan Broadaway, St. Andrews’ starter in game two, tosses a pitch to home plate against Methodist on Tuesday. Brennan Broadaway, St. Andrews’ starter in game two, tosses a pitch to home plate against Methodist on Tuesday. S.K. Brown of St. Andrews takes off from first base during the second game of a doubleheader against Methodist on Tuesday. S.K. Brown of St. Andrews takes off from first base during the second game of a doubleheader against Methodist on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team picked up its first two wins of the season by defeating Methodist in both sides of a doubleheader (6-5, 9-1) on Tuesday.

In the first game, which the Lady Knights won 6-5, second baseman Nikki Santiago led St. Andrews with three RBIs. Rachel Swartwood scored three runs for the Lady Knights.

S.K. Brown picked up the win in the circle for St. Andrews. She struck out three batters and walked three more while yielding six hits in a complete game.

Methodist left six runners on base, in comparison to four for the Lady Knights.

In the second game, a 9-1 win for the Lady Knights, Brown and Brennan Broadaway led St. Andrews with three RBIs apiece. Broadaway, Swartwood and Cassie Fortner each scored two runs.

Brown had a triple and Fortner logged a double for the Lady Knights.

Mollie Phillips picked up the win in the circle for St. Andrews. She pitched two innings in relief of Broadaway, who yielded one hit and one earned run in three innings of work. Broadaway struck out one batter and walked two.

Phillips walked two batters and allowed one hit in her two innings of work.

St. Andrews (2-4) earned its first triumph three days after losing a doubleheader at Division II Limestone College.

Methodist (0-2) played its first games of the season. They will play a doubleheader against Lynchburg on Saturday.

The Lady Knights will host USC Beaufort in a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 1 p.m.

Brennan Broadaway, St. Andrews’ starter in game two, tosses a pitch to home plate against Methodist on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_SAU-Softball-2.jpg Brennan Broadaway, St. Andrews’ starter in game two, tosses a pitch to home plate against Methodist on Tuesday. S.K. Brown of St. Andrews takes off from first base during the second game of a doubleheader against Methodist on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_SAU-softball-01.jpg S.K. Brown of St. Andrews takes off from first base during the second game of a doubleheader against Methodist on Tuesday.

St. Andrews sweeps doubleheader

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.