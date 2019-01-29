Gryphon Group CEO speaks at Rotary meeting

LAURINBURG — Over the last 18 years, a training company in Scotland County has prepared more than 35,000 American warfighters. That company, Gryphon Group Security Solutions, held a presentation for the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Gryphon trains at the Fort Bragg Training Center, where soldiers learn various skills on how to become more survivable. Other locations include the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport at 16780 Airbase Road.

“The American military is the melting pot of all of our society, but once they put on the uniform, they all face the same problems, the same destiny, victory or defeat,” said Michael K. Vaden, founder and CEO of Gryphon Group. “What we are trying to do is help them come home to their families.”

Vaden has designed, developed and implemented new types of combat training methods and programs that have saved lives in combat operations around the world. He served in the United States Marine Corps’ special operations team and intelligence units. He also served with the United States Army Special Forces, and joint special mission units. He has worldwide combat and operational experience in the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, the Balkans, Africa, Central & South America, and East Asia.

“We serve a broad spectrum of warfighters, special operators, and intelligence and federal agents come to us because we really focus on the human factors of combat performance, not just the physical factors,” said Vaden. “It is extremely successful in helping them being more effective in combat and more survivable in combat.”

The training center has 550 acres, public and private land, firing ranges, and more.

He said that Gryphon Group wants to include the community and not shut them out. One way the group does this is by hiring local police officers that are off duty for security on training grounds. Gryphon also needs more volunteers to play actors and various roles for their training programs.

“I need more role players — old, young, all races, anyone with language capabilities, we teach you the role,” added Vaden.

For details visit www.gryphonsecurity.com or call 910-844-4202.

