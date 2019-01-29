Sheriff’s office investigating Carver threats

LAUREL HILL — Reportedly at least six Carver Middle School students face juvenile petitions after making threats on social media.

According to a release from Scotland County Schools, it was reported to administration late last week that a student made threats online against students and staff at the school.

The incident was immediately reported to the district administration and to law enforcement. Detectives from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department asked school officials not to release any information to the public about the incident while the investigation was on-going and until otherwise instructed.

Deputies quickly determined that there was no immediate threat to students and staff, so as not to hamper the ongoing investigation, Scotland County Schools complied with law enforcement’s request and refrained from making any public comment.

“We continue to emphasize to our student body and to our parents and everyone involved in our school system that when you see something (or) you hear something, you say something,” Superintendent Ron Hargrave told WLNC. “This is one of the things that alerted us to the fact that on social media that a student who was not in school had made a threat in a conversation with another student.”

The press release added that it was an opportune time for parents and guardians to discuss the situation with students and emphasize the severe consequences of such actions, even if the threat was made in jest (and) to remind them to report something if they see it.

A message was sent out to Carver Middle School parents and guardians Tuesday from Principal Mary Hemphill. The message acknowledged the incident and assure parents there was no immediate threat to students or staff and there wasn’t a threat at the current time.

Since the school was aware of questions and concerns a parent meeting was called for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Carver media center.

The incident is still an on-going investigation being handled by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

