‘Beatles: The Ballet’ dances into Cole Auditorium on Feb. 5

HAMLET – The Columbia City Ballet is returning to the Cole Auditorium, Tuesday, Feb. 5, with an unforgettable show, “Beatles: The Ballet.”

Celebrating 50 years of the best-selling band, this world premier ballet is based on the music from one of the most iconic bands of all time, The Beatles.

This multi-media ballet will follow the story of the Beatles’ careers starting in the 1960’s and the cultural impression the band had on the world through their music. Featuring more than 40 songs, and conceived of by William Starrett, executive and artistic director of Columbia City Ballet.

Starrett was inspired to create the ballet through reflection of the wide variety of music the group recorded. Further inspiration grew from the cultural issues the Beatles addressed in their work, many of which continue to be important today. Always searching for ways to broaden the ballet audience while keeping the art current, Starrett feels the inspiration and influence the Beatles continue to have on subsequent generations is the perfect catalyst for inspiring a new generation of audience members.

“We are excited to welcome this talented group of dancers back again. After the rave reviews that the artistry of ‘The Nutcracker’ received when Columbia City Ballet was here in 2016, we couldn’t wait to welcome them back,” Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett said. “It is an honor for our area to be only the second venue that this newly-created ballet will be performed in.”

“Beatles: The Ballet” is guaranteed to be memorable experience and will bring a lot of excitement among the show’s audience.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Dewitt Performing Art Series season ticket holders can use their tickets for entry, single tickets are available for $30 to $50 each. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the Cole Auditorium box office located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.