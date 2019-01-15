Still no vice-chair for BOE

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Laurel Hill Elementary Kindergarten teacher Brooke Stone McCoy was recognized as the school’s newest National Board certified teacher. On Monday, Superintendent Ron Hargrave, Brooke Stone McCoy, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Cory Satterfield and BOE member Summer Woodside posed for a photo. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Laurel Hill Elementary Kindergarten teacher Brooke Stone McCoy was recognized as the school’s newest National Board certified teacher. On Monday, Superintendent Ron Hargrave, Brooke Stone McCoy, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Cory Satterfield and BOE member Summer Woodside posed for a photo.

LAURINBURG — The vote for Scotland County Board of Education vice-chair is still at a standstill after Monday night’s meeting.

Like the first vote in December, board members Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt were nominated for the position and the votes across the board were split, 4-4.

Unlike in December, the board only voted once with Board Attorney Eva DuBussion explaining she didn’t see the vote changing with another seven rounds so she the board opted to hold off on voting and to just elect an interim chair if Chairman Rick Singletary is unable to attend a meeting.

However, board member Darrel “BJ” Gibson said he wanted to continue voting until the board could come to an agreement, believing that not having a vice-chair will set the board up to continue not electing one.

“If this happens this year, then next year eventually we’re only going to have a chair,” Gibson said. “Although we can’t come to a consensus tonight I’m sure at someone point we should be able to work out whatever differences there are that have not been hashed out and find a way to elect a vice-chair.”

Gibson also pointed out that, if they are unable to come to an agreement between Tyson and Hyatt, there are other members on the board who could serve as vice-chair.

“I think it speaks to some disunity that must be present on our board that we need to work out,” Gibson said. “I want us to come back and revisit it at some point soon so that we will have a vice-chair. If other boards can have one and this one has had one for how many years, I wouldn’t want to be a part of the board that decides all of a sudden we’re not going to have a vice-chair.”

Board member Dr. Jeff Byrd voiced his concern about the voting as well calling the continuous split votes “crazy” and that they address it when it becomes an issue. Byrd added that it seems that they’re waiting for a meeting for someone not to show up in order to have a winning vote.

“We’ve got to be true to ourselves,” said chair Rick Singletary. “I’m just going to ask that we do some more soul-searching and put it back on there (the agenda) whenever somebody feels we need to … I think we’re at the point now where everybody just kind of has their stick in the mud and saying I’m not going to change come hell or high water, so I’m just asking we do that soul-searching.”

Gibson added he didn’t want to wait for a board member to not be there to settle the vote but rather everyone work together and figure what exactly the issue is that is causing the differences and find a way to work through it.

“Whatever our issues are we’ve got to find a way to work through it and find somebody on this board who we can support as a vice-chair,” Gibson said. “I’m saying don’t bury maybe not next meeting but at some point, its got to be readdressed.”

Byrd added, to no board member in particular, that if a board member was going to call some members asking why they weren’t voting for a specific nominee that they call everyone for their opinion.

“I think if we just keep calling trying to get certain people trying to get their vote and not trying to get the whole board behind you or discussing with the whole board you’re going to have disunity on the board,” Byrd said.

Singletary agreed, saying the board has to be open enough and share their opinions on where they stand. The board all agreed to table the discussion to do more soul-searching and see what happens with during the next meeting.

In other business …

— The annual audit report was given by Dale Smith of Anderson, Smith, and Wike. Smith said the district finances were in an overall very good condition as of June 30, 2018. The audit also stated that school food service program had a profit of over $194,000 which was $16,000 increase from the prior year. The increase is something that other districts typically struggle to do but Scotland’s is continuing to be successful.

— There was an update given on the school construction by Harry Armstrong, the director of plant operation and maintenance. Laurel Hill Elementary has officially been completed and the certification of occupancy is the hands of the school. The addition to the gym for office space for the P.E. teacher is still in the process of lowering the bid cost. Sycamore Lane Elementary has had everything installed with the final inspection on Thursday. The new elementary school is on schedule and will likely have floor poured at the end of the month.

—Laurel Hill Elementary Kindergarten teacher Brooke Stone McCoy was recognized as the school’s newest National Board certified teacher. Teachers are given five years to complete the training but McCoy was commended for completing it in a year.

— The Scotland High School fall sport all-conference athletes were also recognized along with football head coach Richard Bailey as conference coach of the year.

— Superintendent Ron Hargrave reminded the board and those in attendance that January is Board Appreciation Month and added that it was a great opportunity for members in the community to reach out and thank the board for all they do for Scotland County students.

