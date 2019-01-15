Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Jan. 17

Patterson Memorial Cemetery Organization will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 50 building on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. All members are urged to attend.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be holding a Family Art Night at 6 p.m at Scotland Place. The event is free to the public and open to all age groups with $200 worth of prizes to be given away. For more information contact Recreation Coordinator Cody Suggs at 910-277-2588.

Laurinburg Normal Industrial Institute and Friends Alumni will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. at Scotland County Memorial Library, located at 312 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

Jan. 18

The third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held by the Wagram Active Living Center/Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon. Lunch will be served immediately after the program for all who attend. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Ellis, pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

Jan. 21

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Pope’s parking lot and will end at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. District Court Judge Chris Rhue will be the guest speaker.

Jan. 24

Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2019 banquet and business meeting. Guest speaker will be Scotland High head football coach Richard Bailey. For information, call 910-276-7420.

Jan. 28

The Scotland County Republican Party will host a Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. at Republican Party Headquarters, located at 401 By/Pass in Laurinburg. There will be a free hot dog supper and fellowship starting at 6:15 p.m.Guest speaker will be Bob Davis, chairman of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. All are welcome.

Jan. 31

MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will host a panel discussion on the role of education and retraining in rural communities, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 302 E. Church St., Laurinburg. All are welcome to attend. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Feb. 11

Scotland County Master Gardners will host a Pruning Knock-Out Roses Class beginning at 2 p.m. Class will include information on fertilization and information about Rose Rosette, a fatal disease of all roses. This free class will be a hands-on demonstration, bring pruners if desired. Register by contacting Scotland County Cooperative Extension 910-277-2422.

Feb. 16

Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Madden Tournament at 11 a.m. at Scotland Place. The event is free and open to all ages. There will be a $100 Visa given to the winner and $50 Visa to the runner-up. Contact Recreation Coordinator Cody Suggs at 910-277-2588.

March 2

Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner at the Story Telling Art Center in Laurinburg. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a catered meal. Tickets are $25 a person or $40 for a couple. To purchase your ticket or for more information call 910-277-2585.

ONGOING …

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Violin making: Free violin making classes on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, call John Schmidt at 910-276-4179.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriffs Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Office on Cronly Street. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.