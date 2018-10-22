Church prepares for Harvest Day fundraiser

GIBSON — Hot potato, hot potato —volunteers at St. John United Methodist Church spent Monday passing and peeling boiled sweet potatoes to prepare for their annual Harvest Day.

A team of 15 to 20 members and volunteers started the process at 6 a.m. Monday morning — boiling, peeling, and covering them with a special syrup recipe.

“Lemon juice, butter, sugar and water,” said Clyde Marsh, volunteer.

“The secret is not in the ingredients, but in how much of each you put in,” said Jane Hinson, coordinator.

They plan to freeze the popular potatoes until they get cooked Wednesday night.

Hinson shared that the fundraiser has been a tradition for the church and family members for a long time.

“Since 1934, it was (literally) harvest day for farmers, they would sell their hay and cotton and would offer a bale’s price to go to the church,” said Hinson, “Several volunteers had grandparents do it and come back to help.”

With the members all getting older the family members’ help means everything.

“It’s a small church (so) if it was not for family help, we would not be able to manage all of this,” said Hinson.

The team prepared celery as well and will sell barbecue and chicken salad plates along with hush puppies, baked goods and crafts on Thursday.

“We have new hours, it will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.” added Hinson.

Tickets are $8 and a drive-thru line will go around the church. Delivery will be provided for 10 plate or more orders. To dine in or volunteer, visit St. John United Methodist Church, Hwy. 79 in Gibson.

