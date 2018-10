SMITH

LAURINBURG — John Thomas Smith, 69, of Laurinburg, died Oct. 14, 2018. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home.

PATE

LAURINBURG — Jimmy Pate, 64, of Laurinburg died Oct. 16 at his home in Laurinburg. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of services.

MARSHALL

LAUREL HILL — Patricia Marshall of Laurel Hill, died Oct. 15 at Carolina’s Health System in Monroe. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of services.