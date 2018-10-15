Wagram man killed in neighbor dispute

J. Peeples J. Peeples B. Peeples B. Peeples

WAGRAM — An on-going dispute between neighbors ended with one man being killed and a married couple being charged.

Around 4:39 p.m. on Saturday a 911-call was made from Crandall Street, where the victim told officers she and her husband had been shot by their neighbors.

Officers arrived on the scene and both victims were med-evaced from the scene, according to Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Sadovnikov. The two suspects — Jasper David Peeples, 69, and his wife Barbara Ellen Peeples,73 — were taken in for questioning and ultimately arrested and charged in the case.

Jasper Peeples was charged with allegedly committing two felony counts of attempted murder, and allegedly committing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Now that Chestnutt has died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the district attorney to either charge him for murder or remove one of the attempted murder charges and replace it.

He is currently being held without bond.

Barbara Peeples was charged with allegedly committing two counts of felony conspiracy to commit murder. She has a $400,000 secured bond and is currently in custody. Though Sadovnikov said that they are working with the DA, because if she does make bond the Sheriff’s Office wants to know how to mitigate the situation since the suspect and victim are neighbors.

From what investigators have found, there had been an on-going dispute between the two couples for a while and had escalated on Saturday.

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and the husband, James Chestnutt, 68, died due to his injuries. His 70-year-old wife, who made the 911 call, is currently in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

While the type of weapon is not being released, Sadovnikov did say that it was a large caliber, revolver-style weapon that was used in close range.

The suspects have both been in front of a judge as of Monday and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

J. Peeples https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Peeples-1.jpg J. Peeples B. Peeples https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Peeples-2.jpg B. Peeples