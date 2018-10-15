LAURINBURG — William “Boyd” Powell, 75, of Laurinburg passed away Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2018 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Cumberland Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers for memorial donations to be given in Mr. Powell’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.