Storytelling Festival kicks off on Friday

LAURINBURG — Creative spirits will unite for a good time at the upcoming Storytellers Festival of the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday.

Co-founder Brenda Gilbert is excited for another year of great storytelling and shares that the festival will be something locals should not miss.

“We want more locals to come … people come from all over the state for this event,” said Gilbert.

The event starts Friday morning at 9 a.m. with a private event where students will come.

“Hundreds of students will arrive on buses to hear and interact with the storytellers,” said Gilbert.

Friday night is the Olio, where people can come and hear a “sampling” of a few stories from the headliners.

“Tyris Jones is a local storyteller and actor, Andy Offit Irwin is wonderful and multi-talented, and Megan Hicks is a great new addition,” says Gilbert.

Daimon King won the 2018 SpringFest Bold Face Liar competition earning his spot; so did Beky O’Connell, who was the People’s Choice champion. Attendees can meet and greet with the local storytellers as well as the headliners.

On Saturday the festival will be in full swing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with half-hour breaks between. The festival will also have breakout workshops with the headliners throughout the day.

“At 7 p.m. the Gala starts — you do not want to miss it, there will be beer and heavy hors-d’oeuvres (along with) mingling and stories from the storytellers,” said Gilbert.

All of the events will take place at 131 S. Main St., Laurinburg. Total festival tickets are $53 for seniors, $55 for adults and $8 for a child. Full day Saturday tickets are $22. Olio tickets are $10 and tickets for the Gala are $20 for adults and $10 for a child. Tickets are available at www.storyartscenter.org

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]