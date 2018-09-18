EOC keeping an eye on Scotland County needs

LAURINBURG — As cleanup time from Hurricane Florence begins for residents, curfew has been changed within the city limits.

The city of Laurinburg released an amendment the declaration of state of emergency early Tuesday afternoon, changing the crew from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The change will allow the city council to continue their monthly meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday night. All other provisions of the state of emergency issued on Sept. 11 and the Amended Declaration of State of Emergency issued on Sept. 13 remain in effect until modified or rescinded.

While the curfew has been changed, the Emergency Operations Center continues to remain a hub for information and activity.

“Power for the county is restored in most parts,” Travis Allen, county manager assistant, said Tuesday. ” The dams are still being fully accessed and water mains are being checked for breaks.”

Allen reports that, overnight on Monday, more water rescues occurred due to the river rising over the 501 bridge to Aberdeen. An updated list of road closures and more are available on the Scotland County NC Facebook page.

Allen also says Pee Dee Electric has been made aware of a county water tower without power on Gum Swamp Lake Road. That water tower would bring water back to many people in the county who are without it and officials are working on it.

Director of Social Services April Sneed reported that the county shelter, which is now at the St. Andrews University gym, has food and water. It does not have electricity for the public but it has backup generators, cots and bedding.

According to Sneed, the capacity is around 300 and the number of people at the facility is now at just 50.

“The number of people changes when people decide to go home or when different counties request space for their people to come to the facility,” said Sneed.

Also, a distribution site giving food and water is on South Main Street and Ford Drive, across from the Wendy’s restaurant in Laurinburg.

The county is still under a boil-water advisory and the county curfew remains in effect until further notice.

