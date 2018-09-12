Liaison Committee talks funding

LAURINBURG —The Liaison Committee met Tuesday night and discussed several topics including another funding agreement.

The committee, which is made up of members of the County Commissioners and the Board of Education, continued talks about including another funding agreement that would help both the schools and the county.

The Scotland County Schools Board of Education and Scotland County Commissioners passed a two-year funding agreement around June, which decreases the amount of money the county provides the schools by $150,000 each year. The school district received $10,344,895 for 2017-18 school year, the two-year agreement will reduce that amount to $10,044,895 for the 2018-19 school year.

It took the liaison committee — Commissioners Whit Gibson, Bob Davis and McCook and school board members Jamie Sutherland, Summer Woodside and Wayne Cromartie — nearly a year to come up with the agreement before getting their respective boards to sign off.

The committee also spoke about bringing in a School of Government Attorney in to speak to both the county commissioners and school board to give information on the different funding agreements between counties and schools throughout the state and see if the attorney would have a recommendation.

The committee will be bringing the idea of the attorney to their respective boards and more discussion on both topics will continue.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

