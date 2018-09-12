St. Andrews football game moved to Friday

LAURINBURG – The St. Andrews University football game scheduled for Saturday at No. 9 Georgetown College in Kentucky has been moved to Friday night due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence. The Knights and the Tigers will square off at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, and the link to the webcast is portal.stretchinternet.com/Georgetown.

“Cooperation between schools is one of the hallmarks of the NAIA,” St. Andrews Athletic Director Glenn Batten said. “Georgetown Director of Athletics Brian Evans was very cooperative in helping reschedule the game due to Hurricane Florence. Playing Friday night will allow our team to get on the road earlier to avoid any weather-related issues.”

Both the Knights and Tigers play in the Mid-South Conference, but are in different divisions. The Knights represent the Appalachian Division, and the Tigers represent the Bluegrass Division.

Each team goes into the game with a 1-1 record. Georgetown College is coming off of a 45-21 loss to No. 2 Reinhardt University last Saturday. St. Andrews lost 38-21 against Southeastern University two weeks ago, and the Knights had a bye last week.

