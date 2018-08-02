Scotland band headed to Philly at Thanksgiving

LAURINBURG — As school and tryouts are around the corner, those who are trying out for the Scotland High School band will also be preparing for a trip to Philadelphia to perform at Thanksgiving.

While band camp for the marching band doesn’t start until Monday, the band is already raising money to help fund a trip to the City of Brotherly Love to play in the 2018 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade.

Band Director Britton Goodwin was contacted by an organizer who asked if the marching band would be interested in performing. According to Goodwin, the band performed in the parade a few years back.

“We discussed it and the students seemed to be excited, so we decided it was something we wanted to do,” Goodwin said. “The students are not only excited to be performing but we’re also planning on going and spending a day in New York City, so they’re really excited about that.”

This isn’t the first time the band has gone on the road to perform. Every other year the band goes to Florida to perform at different locations, including Disney and Universal.

Goodwin is encouraging all students to come and try out for the band, saying that it’s never too late to join, and the trip helps.

“Anytime we take a trip it helps with numbers,” Goodwin says. “Six years ago we had 85 members and last year we were at 144. We’re hoping to get to 160 this year.”

In total, the trip will cost around $550 per student, which includes travel. In order to help lower the cost for the students, the band is planning on having several fundraisers.

Some of the fundraisers include selling band booster cards and, in a few weeks, band members will be selling cookie dough. There is also a bigger fundraiser coming up, which is a spaghetti plate sale.

The plate sale will be on Friday, Aug. 10, at the American Legion. There will be a lunch option from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner served from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the plate sale can be purchased at the door or in advance for $8 and include spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

There will also be a drive-through service and delivery available for orders of 10 or more.

Scotland High School Principal Brian Edkins is excited for the students to go on the trip and hopes the community will come together to help raise the funds.

“It’s an excellent opportunity not just for the students to have the experience but also to represent Scotland High School and the community,” Edkins said. “Hopefully the community will come and help them with their fundraising efforts.”

For those students interested in the band, band camp will start on Monday and run through Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the school.

Tryouts begin on Monday; trip fundraisers are already in place

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171