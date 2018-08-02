Fighting Scots gear up for jamborees

Exchange file photo Scotland and Dillon will meet at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 as part of the Battle of the Carolinas at Lumberton High School. Pre-sale tickets are on sale for $5 at Shirt Tales and Scotland High School. Tickets at the gate will be $7. Exchange file photo Scotland and Dillon will meet at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 as part of the Battle of the Carolinas at Lumberton High School. Pre-sale tickets are on sale for $5 at Shirt Tales and Scotland High School. Tickets at the gate will be $7. Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scot TJ Smith tackles former Cape Fear quarterback Justice Galloway-Velazquez during the 2016 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The two teams will meet on Wednesday at Pine Forest at 8 p.m. for the first time since that game as part of the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree. Exchange file photo Former Fighting Scot TJ Smith tackles former Cape Fear quarterback Justice Galloway-Velazquez during the 2016 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The two teams will meet on Wednesday at Pine Forest at 8 p.m. for the first time since that game as part of the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree.

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will compete in back-to-back jamborees next week — the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree and the fourth annual Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic.

Scotland is one of 24 teams participating in the BSN Sports CCS Football Jamboree, which is a two-day event being held at Pine Forest High School and Jack Britt, and will take on Cape Fear on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

The last time Scotland and Cape Fear met was two years ago in the 4A Eastern Regional Finals. The Fighting Scots fell to the Colts, 27-7, at Pate Stadium. During the NCHSAA’s realignment Cape Fear moved from 4A classification down to the 3A classification and the two teams haven’t played since that fateful night in December 2016.

Last season, Cape Fear finished 10-4 overall and advanced to the third round of the 3A playoffs before falling to New Hanover, 41-38.

The Colts return back-up quarterback Caydan McKethan, a rising sophomore, who was 38-of-64 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. McKethan also served as a running back for the Colts with 38 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.

The remainder of the Colts starters were lost to graduation including starting quarterback Justice Galloway-Velazquez — who was the starter when the Scots lost to Cape Fear in 2016.

Wednesday’s jamboree line-up will also feature Farmville Central vs. Westover and Rolesville vs. Overhills, all of which will play at 6 p.m. followed by Union Pines vs. E.E. Smith and Triton vs. Terry Sanford at 7 p.m.

Scotland vs. Cape Fear and Lumberton vs. Pine Forest will be the nightcap at 8 p.m.

Day two of the jamboree will be held on Aug. 9 at Jack Britt High School.

Action kicks off with St. Pauls vs. Douglas Byrd and West Bladen vs. Gray’s Greek at 6 p.m. followed by East Montgomery vs. Hoke County and Eastern Wayne vs. South View at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s nightcap will feature Lee County vs. Seventy First and Apex Friendship vs. Jack Britt at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the BSN Sports Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree are $10 at the gate — no pre-sale tickets are available.

Battle of the Carolinas

The Scots will have a short turnaround heading to Lumberton on Thursday, Aug. 9, for the fourth annual Battle of the Carolinas Football Classic, where they will take on Dillon.

The jamboree will be held at Alton Brooks Stadium in Lumberton and pits 10 teams — six from North and four from South Carolina — against each other.

Scotland and Dillon are both coming off state championship appearances, and Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said his team looks a little different this season.

Dillon went 15-0 last season and won the Class AAA state championship, 55-27, against Chapman, while Scotland went 12-2 last season and lost in the 4A state championship, 30-22, against Harding University.

Lumberton plays in the finale against newcomer Marion at 9 p.m.

Five games will be played during the event as Red Springs takes on Latta at 5 p.m., Fairmont goes against Lake View at 6 p.m., Purnell Swett battles East Bladen at 7 p.m. and Scotland and Dillon play at 8 p.m. in the games prior.

The scrimmages will be two 20-minute running clock halves, with both halves and drives after scores starting with the ball on the 35-yard line.

The one rule change made by the coaches at the press conference was to allow teams to punt the ball on fourth down to get the long snapper and punter reps. In the past, teams could elect to go for it on fourth down, or turnover possession and the ball goes 35 yards down the field. Teams without a punter will still have that option.

Teams competing in the event will get more than just the much-needed reps of in-game action. Each school gets 100 tickets to pre-sale for the event at $5 apiece, along with $1,000 for participating in the event. At the gate tickets will be $7.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Shirt Tales and Scotland High School during regular business hours.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

Take on Cape Fear, Dillon next week

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor