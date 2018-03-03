Police probe 10-year-old’s shooting death

LAURINBURG — Investigators say it is too early to determine what led to the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy on Thursday.

Laurinburg police were called to a home on Third Street in reference to an unresponsive juvenile at 7:35 p.m. There they found Naijahere Bingham.

“We found an unresponsive juvenile with a gunshot wound and checked for vital signs,” Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said. “EMS was called, and the juvenile was pronounced at the scene.”

Williams declined to say whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

“Right now we are conducting this as a death investigation and we are determining what took place,” Williams said. “We are gathering information and conducting interviews.”

The child’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office, and police are waiting on the results of the autopsy before releasing any additional details.

Williams was emotional as he talked about the Naijahere’s death.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Williams said. “This is a tragedy and we are praying for the family.”

The boy was a fourth-grade student at Covington Street Elementary in Laurinburg, school officials said.

His classmates had heard the news on Friday and were said to be “taking it hard.”

Scotland County School Superintendent, Ron Hargrave issued a statement Friday afternoon on the incident.

“No loss is greater than that of a child and truly is one that is felt by our entire community,” Hargrave said. “We especially grieve with those closest to our students, including their family, classmates, teachers, and the entire Covington Street family. “

Hargrave said the school is providing additional counselors and support to students and staff at the school.

”We also recognize that everyone experiences and expresses grief differently and at different times so these supports will be in place for as long as they are needed,” he said.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

