FAITH CALENDAR

Sept. 22

Life-Changing Ministries of Laurinburg will hold a prayer meeting at 10 a.m. for the needs and issues of the community. All are invited.

Set. 23

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Family & Friends Day (homecoming) at 4 p.m. Bishop Rogers and Pastor James McKinnon will be speaking.

McZarn AME Zion Church will hold a Just Because Program at 4 p.m. All congregations are invited.

Sept. 24-26

Union Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor George T. Ellis’ 25th pre-anniversary services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests will be: Monday, the Rev. Deidre McBride and Fletcher Grove Baptist Church of Laurinburg; Tuesday, the Rev. Robert Richardson and First Baptist Church of Hamlet; Wednesday, the Rev. Deborah Covington and Beaver Dam Baptist Church of McColl, S.C. All are invited.

Sept. 27

First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg’s planned “Ingathering” with a BBQ and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. HAS BEEN CANCELED because of Hurricane Florence.

Sept. 30

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a youth program at 4 p.m.

Oct. 14

The Ushers of Spring Branch Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram will have their annual Ushers’ Day at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries will be having a Shoe at 4 p.m. The speaker for the service will be Elder James McKinnon of Another Chance Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg. All are invited to attend.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.