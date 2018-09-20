City cancels boil water advisory

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg has canceled the boil-water notice for the city water system, but those in the county are still under a boil advisory.

A press release states that the city of Laurinburg’s water is safe to drink for residents using the city’s water system. The announcement comes after the results of the water quality testing confirmed that there is no contamination and the water supply is safe.

Scotland County water customers, however, are still waiting to hear if the county’s water is safe from contamination and will remain under a boil-water advisory until further notice.