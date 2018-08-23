FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

***

Aug. 26

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will observe Women’s Day during morning worship. Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Women are asked to wear white. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Dothan Presbyterian Church, located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will have its annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. The Rev. Earnest Parish Jr., pastor, will be the speaker. Everyone is invited.

New Hope St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its Gospel Choir’s anniversary at 4 p.m. Bring your choir and join in.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, located on Crestling Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual homecoming starting with the morning service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kenneth L. Moore will deliver the message. Public is invited.

Haven of Truth Church, located at 9380 Andrew Jackson Hwy. in Laurel Hill, will host a Sister to Sister program at 3 p.m. The theme will be “Sisters who are changing the world” and include various speakers. Everyone invited.

Aug. 26, 29-31 and Sept. 2

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host an “Encounter Christ Revival” with special guest speakers each day. Aug. 26 will be the Rev. Kenneth Johnson of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church at 3 p.m.; Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Speakers will be Apostle Lawrence Jackson of Kingdom Life Ministry on Aug. 29; the Rev. Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove MBC on Aug. 30; the Rev. Gregory McKinnon of Another Chance Ministry MBC on Aug. 31; and Pastor George Ellis of Union Grove MBC on Sept. 2. All are welcome.

Aug. 27-29

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, located on Crestling Road in Laurinburg, will host a revival each evening at 7 p.m. The revivalist will be the Rev. Charles Johnson of First Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Nichols, S.C. Public is invited.

Aug. 28-31

Saint George United Methodist Church in Maxton will host a revival at 7 p.m. nightly.

Sept. 1

St. Mary Parish, located at 800 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon. The event will include hot dogs, hamburgers, spring rolls and other specialties from the Filipino community.

Sept. 6

The Knights of Columbus will hold a flounder fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg. Plates are $8. Eat in, take out or drive-thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

Sept. 8

Union Grove Baptist Church’s Pastor Aide Ministry will sponsor its “Lil Miss Cinderella and Lil Mr. Prince” program at 3 p.m. Featured will be Cedric Miles and the United Voices of Praise and Deatrice Robertson. Everyone invited.

Sept. 9

Union Grove Baptist Church will host its annual “Shoes Beneath Pew” program at 3 p.m. There will be singing, miming and worship. All are invited. For information, call 843-523-5650.

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker J. Gentile Everett of Mill Branch Baptist Church of Fairmont.

Sept. 14

Life-Changing Ministries, located at 441 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, cordially invite you and your youth ages 12 and up to our annual Resistance Against Pressure Workshop. For details, call 910-273-7286.

Sept. 16

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having a “Fruit of the Spirit” Service at 4 p.m. There will be several speakers on the program. All are invited to attend.

Sept. 16-19

Zion-Campbell AME Church, located at 810 Midland St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual homecoming and revival starting with the morning service on Sept. 16. Dinner will follow and homecoming services will take place at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Williams from Carolina Park First Baptist Church. Revival services will continue at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-19. Speakers will include the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church of Laurinburg and the Rev. John T. Capers of Zion-Campbell AME Church. All are invited.

Sept. 18

The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will sponsor a panel discussion on how education and retraining can impact rural communities at 7 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church at 302 E. Church St. in Laurinburg. The public is invited. Panelists Ron Hargrave, Mary Beth Locklear, and Gene McLaurin will speak and participate in Q&A with the audience. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Set. 23

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Family & Friends Day (homecoming) at 4 p.m. Bishop Rogers and Pastor James McKinnon will be speaking.

Sept. 30

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a youth program at 4 p.m.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.