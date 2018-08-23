Free fishing and boating workshops offered in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is offering five free fishing and boating workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of September. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sept. 6 – Introduction to Pier Fishing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to ages 15 years and older.

Sept. 8 – Fish Cookery and Preparation Class from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Open to ages 16 and older.

Sept. 12 – Soft Plastics Lure-Making Class from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open to all ages.

Sept. 27 – Fly-tying Forum from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open to ages 10 and older. Students 15 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 29 – Kayak Fishing Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 14 and older. Students who are 14 and 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, across from Lake Rim. Commission staff at the Pechmann Center conducts fishing workshops, events and clinics throughout the year. Most programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the Commission’s four wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Wildlife-1.jpg