FAITH CALENDAR

Aug. 15-17

Silver Hill Presbyterian Church will be having its annual Revival starting at 7:30 p.m. each night. The speakers will be: Wednesday, the Rev. JoAnn Davis; Thursday, the Rev. Sedrick Bryant; and Friday, the Rev. Garland Pierce. Silver Hill is located at 24881 Hoffman Road in Marston. All are invited to attend.

Aug. 16

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having a “Fruit of the Spirit” Service at 4 p.m. There will be several speakers on the program. All are invited to attend.

Aug. 19

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will observe Family and Friend’s Day at 11 a.m. All guests are invited to dinner which will be served immediately after morning service.

Aug. 20-22

St. Peter United Methodist Church will hold its annual revival at 7 p.m. each night at 18589 Jane Shaw Road, Wagram. Rev. Walter McLeod will serve as revivalist.

Aug. 22-24

Dothan Presbyterian Church, located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will hold Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest Speaker will be the Rev. Boyd Johnson Jr. of Freedom Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Raeford. Everyone is invited.

Aug. 23-24

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries will hold its summer revival at 7 p.m. nightly at 114 Sanford Road, Laurinburg. Minister Kimmie Johnson of Joy Ministry in Laurinburg will be the guest revivalist.

Aug. 26

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will observe Women’s Day during morning worship. Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Women are asked to wear white. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Dothan Presbyterian Church, located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will have its annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. The Rev. Earnest Parish Jr., pastor, will be the speaker. Everyone is invited.

Sept. 1

St. Mary Parish, located at 800 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon. The event will include hot dogs, hamburgers, spring rolls and other specialties from the Filipino community.

Sept. 14

Life-Changing Ministries, located at 441 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, cordially invite you and your youth ages 12 and up to our annual Resistance Against Pressure Workshop. For details, call 910-273-7286.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.