Relay event looms on Sept. 8

Exchange file photo To kick off the event a Survivors lap is held where the survivors have their names annouced to the cheers of friends and family. Exchange file photo To kick off the event a Survivors lap is held where the survivors have their names annouced to the cheers of friends and family.

LAURINBURG —Organizers and volunteers are hard at work preparing for the 2018 version of the annual Scotland County Relay For Life.

The 2018 Scotland County Area Relay For Life event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will begin with the opening ceremony and survivor lap at 10 am. Their group’s goal this year is to raise $200,000.

Adding excitement and something new to the day will be the U.S. Army’s parachute team, The Golden Knights, which will jump into Pate Stadium during the opening ceremony.

“We are extremely fortunate to have The Golden Knights team bring us an exciting start to this year’s event,” Carol Thomas, Relay For Life event co-chair. “They will have several members parachute into the stadium with the last one bringing in the American Flag.”

Lots of food, entertainment, fun-filled activities and games for kids and adults, are also planned throughout the event.

***

What is Relay For Life?

***

Relay For Life is a team fundraising cancer walk event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is six to 24 hours in length and each team is required to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

About 30 teams have been meeting monthly during the year to strategize. They first discussed the Cancer Survivor Banquet, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. Cancer survivors are invited and can bring one caregiver to join them. The celebration will include dinner, entertainment and survivor T-shirts will be distributed.

The Relay For Life event will also feature the annual Luminaria Ceremony, where luminarias, lining the track, are lit in memory of those lost to cancer and in honor of survivors. According to organizers, the setting sun represents a cancer patient’s journey as they see darkness and fear of their upcoming battle. At dusk, Relayers honor those fighting and remember those lost. The luminaria bags are lit and represent a person — they can be personalized with a name, photo, message, or drawing in memory or honor of a loved one who has been affected by cancer.

Participants can choose a $10 white bag, $10 Caregiver purple bag, $25 gold bag, or $50 torch to honor a family members or friends. Luminaries can be purchased up until 7 p.m. at the stadium during the event on Sept. 8. The Luminaria and a Fight Back Ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. and will feature a performance by DAL Ensemble, directed by Doris Littlejohn.

“This choir is amazing! We are so thrilled to have them provide the music for the Luminaria service this year,” said Thomas.

Anyone interested in attending a local Relay For Life meeting is invited Monday Aug. 27, at the W.R. Dublin Center in Laurinburg at 6 p.m.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910 506 3169 or [email protected]

Exchange file photo To kick off the event a Survivors lap is held where the survivors have their names annouced to the cheers of friends and family. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_027-1.jpg Exchange file photo To kick off the event a Survivors lap is held where the survivors have their names annouced to the cheers of friends and family.

Goal is set at $200,000