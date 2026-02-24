LAURINBURG —Scotland High standout Shylan Harrell just received his third athletic scholarship offer, this time from Methodist University, adding to his previous offers from North Carolina Wesleyan University on Feb. 9 and Brevard University on Jan. 26.

“I’m just blessed to have the talent I have to play this sport,” Harrell said. “If you put in hard work and effort and play the game the way it’s meant to be played, you’ll make it far.”

Harrell is now focused on basketball, helping lead the Scots to their first playoff appearance in two years, as they chase a state title.

