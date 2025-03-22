Today’s message is for all of us, no one is exempt. It is a call for us to dress down and dress out! And, you can do both at the same time.

To be sure in any kind of armed forces anybody who is naked, is not in a position to fight in a war. Tell me who can do war with no clothes on? Not only do we dress up, we put on our gear for combat. Anytime you are in a battle, you understand that the battle is for keeps and survival is the name of the game. Most Christians don’t understand the seriousness of spiritual war. It’s a win-or-lose, live-or-die situation for we fight an enemy who fights for keeps. He not only wants to take us down, he wants to take us out! That’s what an enemy does. He’s an enemy for a reason.

The word “enemy” means “a hostile person, opposing forces, or something that harms another, such as a nation or military force during war.” Your enemy does not like you. When he comes against you, he means no good. He will use whatever method he can to bring us down or do us harm. Enemies use all kinds of schemes in their efforts.

In this case, the enemy Satan is not always recognizable for he takes on different forms. He doesn’t always appear in a red suit. Sometimes he comes in the form of a friend or family. He does not always appear as the boogie man with evil eyes; or the prince of darkness with pointed ears, a pointed tail, and a pitchfork. In fact, when the Bible talks about the devil it never describes him as any of what I just said. The Bible calls him an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14). He masks behind women and men. He appears or masquerades as a preacher of righteousness.

Community, in the armed forces, it is not a good soldier who does not prepare for battle. Such a soldier will be defeated before they get started. If we mean business in this army of the Lord and if we plan to be in this for the long haul, then we had better put on our war clothes. See, we have some strongholds that we have to pull down (2 Corinthians 10:4-5).

Some fiery darts will be shot as us that we need to quench (Ephesians 6:16). There are demonic forces that we have to contend with (Jude 1:3); and they’re not playing. We fight an invisible enemy who we cannot see. He has his army of demonic forces ready to do his bidding, and he’s taking people down left and right. None of us are exempt. Let your guard down and he will sucker punch you and knock you out.

Look around the local church and the body of Christ. Those who used to be here started out good but all of a sudden things began to happen. They start hanging with non-Christians. They conform to the world (1 John 2:15), and then they are no more. They failed to dress up and put on their war clothes.

Friends, there is no excuse for spiritual defeat. The key to survival in the Christian battle is how you dress. An undressed soldier or one who is half-dressed is an open target for the enemy. A soldier who is not dressed properly is an open target. They are shot down by the enemy. If you didn’t know, the enemy looks for the areas of our lives that are vulnerable, that don’t have a cover, that are unguarded. He looks for the Christian who is not alert and has dropped the ball. The one that is sleeping or at the least they are dozing.

Hear me when I say that the devil is no match for the Christian who has their war clothes on. In fact, he doesn’t even have a chance. The Christian who has put on or cover their spiritual body with the whole armor of God; that’s why Paul told the church at Ephesus to “put on the WHOLE armor (not half), of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil (Eph. 5:11); community, Satan is a strong enemy, so Paul tells us to be strong also.

The only way to fight spiritual enemies is with spiritual weapons — the Word of God and prayer. We must beware of the wiles of the devil (Ephesians 6:11) which means his strategy, devices (2 Corinthians 2:11) and snares (1 Timothy 3:7). Knowing your enemy and his strategy is important.

These pieces of the whole armor from head to toe are for the believer’s protection. The “sword of the Spirit” is the only offensive weapon mentioned. Every other piece of armor was for protection, but the sword is for fighting. Saints, with your sword in your hand, you fight on.

Remember Jesus defeated Satan in the wilderness with the sword of the word. “It is written” …and Satan left him (Matthew 4:11). Friends, Christians conquer Satan as they understand God’s word. Memorize it, and obey it. Get in Sunday School, Bible study and other spiritual activities. Anywhere where the word is, get involved. Saints, that’s your sword. You can’t fight without a weapon.

Stand with your armor on. Put on every piece. Hold up your shield of faith and fight with your sword and prayer. Put on your game face and stand your ground! Don’t back up. Put on your war clothes.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@yahoo.com.