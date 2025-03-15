Marvin Williams told this story in a devotional, “In 2018, Pastor Tan Flippen had a cycling accident that landed him in the hospital with fractures to his hip. When the doctors ordered a CT scan to check for a concussion, they discovered a large malignant tumor on the front of the brain. The discovery led to a long medical journey with more masses found and extensive treatments performed-including a bone marrow transplant. Flippen believes that ‘God allowed the accident for my brain tumor to be found.’ Paul told the Philippians that God could use accidents and other adversities for His glory.”

Paul in chains and in prison rejoiced. How could he be joyful? He counted being in chains for Christ as a privilege. If Christ could be crucified for him, then he could be in chains for him. Next, looking at his adversity from God’s perspective, Paul said, what has happened to me actually served to advance the gospel (Philippians 1:12). This lesson teaches us to look at things from God’s perspective, and not our perspective. See, God can see things we cannot see. He knows things that we do not know. He knows what the future holds. He’s got our future mapped out and he and he alone knows what’s down the road.

Like a man I read about who was stuck in a traffic jam in the city, he didn’t know how to maneuver out of it for in the midst there were cars all around him. He didn’t know what to do. A man in a high-story building seeing his plight called out of his window to the man below because he was higher in a tall building, and could see down the road.He gave the man instructions on what to do to get out of the traffic jam. The man followed his directions, and maneuvered his way out of the traffic jam. He got out of the traffic jam because he trusted the man in the high-building perspective. On his own, trying to deal with the traffic jam he would have gotten ill, discouraged, and depressed but because he trusted the one who had a better view of the condition, he made it out alright.

Community, we’ve got to change some things this year. I say that because a lot of people are depressed as I speak because they are looking at life from their own perspective. They don’t understand what’s going on around them. They are frustrated with the traffic jams around them — bad news, negativity, health issues, and bills that we can’t pay. Every time we turn around we hear of somebody we know who has died. There is bereavement and grief. We are trying to maneuver in the midst of all of this.

What we don’t understand is what we’re afraid of and it is this that causes us to go into panic mode. But, when we look from God’s perspective, we see that there is purpose behind everything that goes on in our lives good or bad; and that there is a silver lining behind every dark cloud. See, God don’t waste anything! If it happens it has a purpose. Remember that!

Look at Paul. Community, as he is in chains, in prison, in a traffic jam so to speak but he refuses to become frustrated, discouraged and depressed. He was in jail on trumped-up charges, yet he was not in a state of despair. He is patient because he is looking through God’s perspective. He was not feeling sorry for himself like some of us would have done and that’s what happens when we put the focus on ourselves. Me, me, me. What I’m going through we need to change our perspective. Some Christians are too self-consumed, and God can’t work through us when we are consumed with ourselves.

Paul said “For the things that have happened unto me have fallen out rather to the furtherance of the gospel,” (Philippians 1:12). The devil meant it for bad. They thought to imprison him, but all they did was empower him! They thought to shut him down but it just opened him up. They thought that his imprisonment was a setback to the gospel. They didn’t know that it was a setup FOR the gospel. He rejoiced in prison because God used the things his enemies did to push him to win souls and set people free internally.

Friends, look at how God blessed this man, Paul. This man had joy despite what was going on around him. Remember I said in my column some weeks ago in this new year to let “nothing steal your joy.” This man lived it out. In a traffic jam, with cars all around him, he trusted the one above who could see down the road, God’s perspective. He had joy. Nothing changed around him, he changed his perspective.

Community, “outlook determines outcome!” Let us pray unto God to help us to use our challenging moments and our adversities to bring out His will into our lives.

Community, it’s all about how you look at it. Change your perspective. If your life is in a traffic jam this morning, and you can’t tunnel your way through and if you find yourself getting frustrated, don’t look down. Look up and trust God’s perspective. He’ll show you how to maneuver through and you’ll come out on top. You’ll have joy in spite of and God will use what is supposed to hinder you to advance you!

Look at life through God’s perspective.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@yahoo.com.