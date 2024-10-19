Today at some churches we sang one of the most popular hymns ever written. It was written by Horatio Spaffold after several traumatic events in his life.

The first was the death of his only son in 1871 at the age of 4, shortly followed by the great Chicago fire which ruined him financially (he was a lawyer.) In 1873, Horatio had planned to travel to Europe with his family via boat but sent them ahead while he was delayed on business. While crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the ship sank rapidly after a collision with a sailing ship and all four of his daughters died. Only his wife Anna survived.

Shortly afterward, as Horatio traveled to meet his grieving wife, he was inspired to write the song’s words as the ship he was on passed near where his daughters had died. The family later had three more children, one of whom (a son) died in infancy. So, to recap their lives as parents: eight children born, six of whom died young. We can’t even fathom that. They moved to Jerusalem and helped found a missionary group called the American Colony. The group later became the subject of a Nobel prize-winning book. How could they do this? Because God saw them through!

Personally, I saw a picture of the original hymn manuscript with the original words that he wrote this song on. His words from this song have blessed countless people down through the years — this is GRACE in action — and a testimony that what God brings us to, no matter how bad… He will see us through!

We remember the words that read like this, “When peace like a river, attendeth my way, when sorrows like SEA billows roll; whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to know, it is well, it is well, with my soul.”… It said, “Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, let this blest assurance control, that Christ has regarded my helpless estate, and hath shed his own blood for my soul. It is well, It is well with my soul!”

Can you imagine community the pain that this father felt? When his ship of life started to sink, he anchored himself to his anchor Jesus Christ and he did it while the sun was yet shining. It kept him from sinking.

Friends, to all of us I say today, we don’t know when our ship will be struck and began to sink. We need to make sure that our anchor is gripped around a solid rock, and make sure that, that rock is Jesus!

Folks, How can you handle having lost four daughters at one time when some people have a problem losing one child? you need to have an anchor and it is this that kept Horatio in that moment and caused him to write the words of the hymn and say in spite of this turmoil and tragedy in his spirit “It is well with my soul!” This doesn’t mean that he was glad that it happened. He wasn’t happy that tragedy had come into his life. He didn’t welcome that which broke his heart and no doubt caused tears to run down his face. That no doubt tore his wife to pieces and broke her heart to have this many losses in one lifetime but no doubt he could say like Job, ”Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him (Job 13:15).”

How many this morning can be a witness, you can’t even fathom in your mind what you or me would do if this kind of misfortune happened to us? It’s hard for you to even think about it, but we need to realize that according to John 1:16, there is “grace for grace” giving to us daily. This means that whatever we are called to face each and every day, there is grace given to us for it. We need to acknowledge the same GRACE that brought us to the spot where we are right now is PROOF that we can go through anything if God gives the grace to go through it!

I am so glad to be saved this morning because through salvation life has been so different. I have had the pleasure of walking with my blessed savior these many years. “I’ve been up and I’ve been down. I’ve had some good days, and I’ve had some bad days. I’ve had losses, had to say goodbye to people that I love; and some of you have as well.

But, at the end of the day, because God has been faithful, we can truly say sometimes with tears running down our faces, “It is well with our soul! Why? Because God saw us through. It may be a struggle but we’re making it! The hymn “It is well with my soul” is based on Psalm 46. “God is our refuge and strength; a present help in the time of trouble (Psalms 46:1).”

I was watching on TV how Hurricane Helene affected the lives of the people in Asheville. So many lost their lives. Some people, who lost everything — destruction, devastation everywhere, no power, little food — didn’t know what to do. They experienced depression, anxiety, stress at having to leave everything and run for their lives.

Psalm 46 encourages us to trust in God. I say to some grieving fathers and mothers; it is well! To some hurting discouraged Christian, it is well! To somebody going through bereavement, though it hurts deeply, it is well; to somebody at their wits end, it is well! God will see us through.

