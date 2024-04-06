Today, I want to talk about making promises and keeping our word, and the importance of doing what we say we are going to do. I say that because it is not a good testimony to be a Christian and not do so.

Our word is all we have and our words should mean something. It is disturbing to see how so many Christian believers take their word so lightly. All Christians ought to be people who do what they say. God expects us to. We are to say what we mean and mean what we say.

It is not good for a Christian to be called a liar, to be called a lying Christian is not a good Christian terminology, and it doesn’t sound Christian. That’s why we need to think before we make promises and count up the cost to see if we can do what we say.

Before we give our word, make sure that we can make it good. We need to remember that Jesus himself said “Every idle (lying) word that men shall speak, they shall give an account on the day of judgment. For by our words, we shall be justified; and by our words we shall be condemned (Matthew 12:36-37).”

Community, there are six things that the Lord hates and one of them is a lying tongue (Proverbs 6:16-17).” Friends, when we tell somebody that we are going to do something, and we don’t do it we lie! And according to the Bible, “He that works deceit shall not dwell in God’s house: and he that tells lies will not tarry in God’s sight (Psalms 101:7).”

Jesus taught that our conversation should be so honest, and our character so true, that we would not need “crutches” to get people to believe us. We should not have to say “I swear” or “Cross my heart and hope to die” for somebody to believe us. And it is a sin to take His name in vain. Words depend on character, and swearing cannot compensate for a poor character. Christians ought to be people who keep their word.

Now I do understand that there may be times when we cannot keep our word. We may have every intention of doing what we said but unforeseen circumstances may prevent us from doing what we said we were going to do. Sometimes being human we may forget some promises that we made, but when that happens, we need to get with the people that we promised and explain what happened and if necessary, apologize so as to keep our word intact.

Let me say in love to all Christians, that acting spiritual doesn’t cut it. Talking about the goodness of the Lord and quoting scriptures all the time and saying “Praise the Lord” carries no weight if we are people who don’t keep our word. People want to SEE a sermon not hear one! Plus, they are looking at what we do more than what we say.

Community, live so that people will believe what we say. Christians should always be people who keep their word. Jesus said in Matthew 5:37, “But let your conversation be Yea, yea: nay, nay.” In Numbers 30:2, the Bible says “If a man vow a vow unto the Lord, or swear an oath to bind his soul with a bond; he shall not break his word, he shall do according to all that proceeds out of his mouth.” The command given here is that these vows be conscientiously performed: He shall not break his word, though afterward he may change his mind, but he shall do according to what he has said.

My friends, when we make a promise, it’s like making a vow. He that vows is here said to bind his soul with a bond. It is a vow to God. And God expects us to keep our vow. Solomon said, “Be not rash with your mouth Suffer not your mouth to cause your flesh to sin … It is better to not make a promise, than to make it and not do what you promise (Ecclesiastes 5:2, 5-6).”

Proverbs 25:14 says, “Like clouds and wind without rain is a man who boasts of a gift he does not give. A person who promises a gift but doesn’t give it is like clouds and wind that bring no rain (Provers 25:14).”

Jesus said, “Again you have heard that is was said to those of old. You shall not swear falsely (Matthew 5:33).” The Apostle Paul said, “speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ (Ephesians 4:15).”

My friends, we are the offspring of God, according to Genesis 1:27. We are children of God, and children imitate their fathers! Every promise that God makes he keeps. For God is not a man that He should lie (Numbers 23:19). He promised Abraham and Sarah a child in their old age. He did what he said (Genesis 21:2).” He promised to bring the nation of Israel to the promised land. He did what said.

My friends singing in the choir, doing charitable work, acting spiritually, and preaching the gospel is no good if we are not people who keep our word. It is disturbing to see Christian believers have a frivolous attitude when it comes to their word. By the grace of God, let’s be people who keep our word.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at georgeellis1956@gmail.com.