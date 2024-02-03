Starlings are small passerine birds that flock together to protect one another. When a hawk descends, these tiny creatures enter a tight formation and move collectively together, beating back a predator who’d easily pick them off if they were alone. We’re better together… “Two are better than one… If either falls down, one can help the other up. And if two lie down together, they will keep warm (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10). Alone, we are isolated and easy prey. We’re exposed without the comfort or protection of others. With companions, we give help, and we receive help.

The worst thing that a Christian can do is to try and go it alone. When we fly by ourselves. All of us this morning will have to admit if we are honest, that in some of the toughest times in our life, if you didn’t have some type of companionship, you would not have made it; it could have been your mother or father; a close friend, a faithful spouse; a Christian brother or sister; a coach, a pastor or church leader, family or church family; having them around us pulled us through; they spoke a word of encouragement, threw their arms around us, prayed with us or just their physical presence. It made the difference. A person who is alone all the time is vulnerable, they are open game.

As I watch animals in the Serengeti, I observe how the animals travel in packs, and in groups. There’s a reason for that; their strength is in their numbers. In the wild nature of Africa any animal going it alone will not survive very long. I notice how when a new animal is born, it is imperative that the newborn doesn’t stay down too long but that it get up on its feet and walk as soon as possible. Predators are all around and they prey on the weakness of the infant animal and the infant animal depends on its mother and the other family of animals to keep it safe. Alone it would not survive. Survival depends on cohabitation. They survive together because they are better together.

“One for all; and all for one” is good phrase that Christians need to use for our enemy Satan. “If you attack my brother or sister, you attack me! we are a cohesive bond around each other; when one is weak, the other is strong; that’s the way Christians ought to be; my friends the enemy, Satan is out to get us; for he walks around day and night as a roaring lion seeking whom he may destroy.” (1 Peter 5:8) He preys on those who are alone.

Community, think about it; the worst battles we have with the devil is when we are alone! Why do you say that? I say that because when we are alone, we have time to think, and our minds are idle; and an idle mind is the devil’s workshop!

He will put all kinds of negative thoughts in the mind. We must battle, and work through the thoughts that he tries to place there; thoughts that we know we should not think, but it’s a battle not to think them. He knows that if he can get the mind, he can get the whole person. The time that we worry the most is when we are alone because then we think about the bills, our ailments, our problems, and what somebody did to us. One of the craziest statements ever made in the English language is when somebody says “I don’t need nobody! I can go it alone!” That’s exactly what the devil wants them to think.

And if you notice, though not all, most of the people that I know that live by themselves, who shut themselves off from family and don’t connect with anybody they act different, funny, strange, irritable; are mean, devilish and they talk to themselves. And they become an instrument in the hands of Satan! Community, man was made for interaction, for fellowship with other people. God said it best Himselfin Genesis 2:18 ”It is not good that man should be alone.” God saw that Himself. Think about this. What if you had to go through what you’re going through now or been through without family, church family, friends, a pastor, good co-workers, etc?

We hear all the time about seniors who fall in their homes and lay there for hours and sometimes days because there is no one there to pick them up. What if when we fell, or stumbled, we had nobody there to pick us up? And we need to quit singing “as long as I got King Jesus, I don’t need nobody else!” Community friends, personally, I got King Jesus and I know I need somebody else! God works through people. We are better together! Marriages work better when husband and wife work together. friends, if I did not have a good wife to connect with; my children, family, and church famil y… those that spoke a word to lift me up; those who encouraged me and you; what would we do without them? We are better together!

People who work together can help each other in times of need. Teamwork makes the dream work! Like the animals in the Serengeti, the devil never attacks when we are in a group; he always attacks when we are alone; that’s why we need the church; that’s why saints, we need to have each other’s back! I pray for you; you pray for me; In 2024 we are truly better together.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.