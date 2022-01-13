Dr. Lowery is named CMO at SHCS

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has named Dr. Shelly Lowery as senior vice president and the new chief medical officer for the system. She became the CMO and executive over Scotland Physicians Network in 2017 and will maintain this role as well.

“I am excited and confident that with her clinical and executive talent in the ambulatory space, she will lead our ongoing evolution into a true integrated delivery system, coordinating the right and best care for our patients.” said Scotland Health President/CEO Greg Wood. “Along with all our physicians and staff, I look forward to working alongside her as she ensures we provide the safest and most compassionate care to all our patients.”

Dr. Lowery is a native of Pembroke and, after finishing NC State as a Park Scholar with a biomedical engineering degree, she received her medical education at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Completing her residency at McLeod as a chief resident, she started at Pembroke Family Practice Center in 2011, where she will still practice at least one day per week.

Dr. Lowery is also a talented singer and she and her husband Derek have a strong Christian faith and two growing children.

Dr. Shelly Lowery stated, “I am honored to serve as the CMO for Scotland Health. Having served as the CMO and VP of our ambulatory practices for the past few years has helped prepare me to lead our organization into a truly integrated system as we strive to care for patients along the care continuum even Better.

“I am excited to continue to lead our health care system in the effort that every patient that walks through the doors of our hospital or practices is treated in a way I want my family treated — a way that prioritizes safe, high-quality, and compassionate care.”