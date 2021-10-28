Booster shots now available at Scotland Health Care System

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System announced on Thursday that booster shots for those who have received their full dose of COVID-19 vaccination(s) are now available to the public. Shots are being offered in five of Scotland Health’s primary care clinics in addition to a daily drive-thru clinic on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The five clinics offering shots are: Harris Family Practice, Marlboro Family Practice, Maxton Family Practice, Pembroke Family Practice and Wagram Family Practice. Appointments are required and can be made by calling any of the practices listed above.

To make an appointment at the drive-thru clinic, call 910-291-7654. This clinic operates Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer booster shots can now be administered six months after the second dose to:

· People aged 65 years and older

· Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

· People aged 18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

· People aged 18 to 64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

“There are still many community members who remain unvaccinated, leaving themselves, their children, families, loved ones, and community members vulnerable. We continue to encourage everyone eligible to get an initial COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Dr. Shelly Lowery, chief medical officer for Scotland Physicians Network. “We have made it as convenient as possible to receive first, second, third and booster doses. It is important for people to know flu vaccines and covid vaccines can be given together and do not require a waiting period in between.

“Vaccination remain the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging,” she added.

The latest CDC recommendations allow people to receive a different booster from what they originally received. Available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant per the CDC.