Sandhills Emergency Physicians name Nurse of the Year

ROCKINGHAM — Amy Butler, R.N., MSN, has been named Nurse of the Year by Sandhills Emergency Physicians. A nurse at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond (MRH – Richmond), Butler is known to go the extra mile for both patients and staff. The nurse of the year is chosen from among all of the emergency department nurses in the four FirstHealth hospitals staffed by the Sandhills Emergency Physicians specialty practice – FirstHealth Moore Regional in Pinehurst, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond in Rockingham, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke in Raeford, in addition to FirstHealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital in Troy.

James Lewis, M.D., the medical director at MRH -Richmond, said he nominated Butler for her willingness to help her peers while on shift. “I have always felt she has things done before you even ask,” he said. “At the same time, she is furthering her education to advance her career.”

“Amy is an experienced and compassionate nurse who delivers great care to patients in the emergency department,” said Allison Duckworth, R.N., chief operating officer and nurse executive of MRH-Richmond. “We are fortunate to have her as part of the ED nursing team at Richmond.”

The Nurse of the Year award is based on multiple criteria including patient care, professionalism, work ethic, demonstrating continuous growth and self-improvement.

“There were multiple nominees from all four hospitals,” Dr. Lewis said. “We vote and narrow it down to two or three, and then vote again. There were many quality nominees this year, which is a testament to our skilled staff.” Pictured with Butler (center) is James O. Lewis, M.D. and Allison Duckworth, R.N.