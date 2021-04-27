Williams set to retire from Scotland County Schools

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is losing another one of its team members to retirement.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valarie Williams was recognized during Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting for her time serving Scotland County Schools.

Williams came to the district in 2014 from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, where she served as principal for Whitewater Middle School.

”Scotland County Schools is losing an education giant,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “Dr. Williams’ family and community is re-gaining a committed and informed citizen. Her attention to detail, her calm demeanor and her historical perspective will be greatly missed.”

Williams is just the next in the line of administrators who have retired or left the school system in the past few months. Former Superintendent Ron Hargrave retired in October, followed by Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield who retired at the end of February. Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds also left the district earlier this month to take on a new position with Hoke County Schools.

“I have had a wonderful experience since day one,” Williams said. “I’m just so grateful to this board and past board members, for Dr. Hargrave and his team as well as Dr. LeGrand and the new team that she’s put in place for just allowing me the opportunity to learn and grow and serve the children and community here in Scotland County.”

Williams added she has been proud to be a part of the county and the growth that has occurred over her seven years with the district.

“The growth that they’re going to continue to experience is going to be astronomical,” Williams said. “And I look forward to reading about all the good things that are going to happen in Scotland County.”

Scotland County Board Chair Rick Singletary added he along with the rest of the board are grateful for all Williams has done for the district.

“We’d just like to say a special thank you to Dr. Williams for her years of commitment to our district and we just wish her the very best in her times to come,” Singletary said. “She’s left her trademark here with us in the district and we’ll always be grateful.”

Williams was presented with a rocking chair as a farewell gift Monday for her to enjoy while in her retirement but she as for what’s next she’s looking forward to a few things.

“I’m looking forward to just getting some rest,” Williams said. “Spend some time with my boys, I have a junior and senior in college, and to be able to spend some time with them and my husband.”

Williams’ last day is Friday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.