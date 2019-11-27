McLeod Health joins UnitedHealthcare’s Commercial and Medicare Advantage Network

With the open enrollment period for Medicare underway as well as the annual enrollment period for many commercial health insurance plans having begun, McLeod Health is pleased to announce a new network relationship with UnitedHealthcare.

This new option for health care will give UnitedHealthcare plan participants enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans access to McLeod Health hospitals, facilities and physicians, effective January 1, 2020.

This network agreement means that UnitedHealthcare plan participants will be able to access all McLeod Health facilities on an in-network basis, including all seven McLeod Health hospitals. The agreement gives UHC members enhanced access to top-quality care for preventive, elective and emergency procedures right in their community.

The McLeod Health network is comprised of more than 800 physicians and seven hospitals with locations in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Manning, Cheraw, Loris, and North Myrtle Beach. In addition, McLeod Health operates Urgent Care Centers in Florence and Darlington, along with nearly 85 medical practices throughout the organization’s service area. McLeod has also expanded into the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach for patients looking for primary and specialty care as well as outpatient and emergency services.

Recognized nationally for its quality initiatives and methodology, McLeod Health has a leading regional presence in Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina and a reputation for dedication to its patients and their families. McLeod is constantly seeking to improve its patient care with efforts that are physician led, data-driven and evidence-based. The 18-county area McLeod serves, from the Midlands to the Coast, has a population of more than one million including those who live in Southeastern North Carolina.

UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 500,000 South Carolina residents enrolled in Medicare, employer-sponsored and individual health plans with a network of nearly 80 hospitals and more than 18,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.