We are in the middle of the dog days of summer and it’s hotter than H. E. Double Hockey Sticks! Since May, we’ve talked a lot about how high temperatures can affect us and the heat illnesses associated with these extreme temperatures. And who are most vulnerable. The elderly. People with special needs. Infants and children. Outdoor workers. The homeless. And those with chronic conditions like diabetes. If you have Diabetes here are some tips for you!

1. Stay Hydrated – High temperatures mean a higher risk for dehydration, which is an issue for everybody, but has a distinct effect on people with diabetes. “When you are dehydrated, you have higher concentrations of blood sugar, because less blood flows through your kidneys,” according to an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic. “With less blood flow, your kidneys don’t remove excess sugar from your blood to excrete through your urine.” So when it’s hot, be sure to drink plenty of water or sugar-free drinks.

2. Store your medications properly – High summer temperatures can affect your diabetes medications, your glucose meter and your diabetes test strips. Medication like insulin or other drugs can become degraded, so be sure to store all medications out of extreme heat. And never leave medications inside your vehicle where temperatures can reach up to 150 degrees inside! If you are traveling, take along a cooler to help keep your meds stable.

3. Stay out of the Heat of the Day – Even though exercise is an important part of diabetes management, you don’t want to be outside exercising during the hottest part of the day. That goes for all of us – Try to get your main activities done early morning or late evening when temperatures are more tolerable.

4. Know the signs of low blood sugar – some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion are similar to those of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), including sweating, light-headedness, shakiness, and confusion. You might think it’s the heat and not realize your blood sugar has fallen to dangerously low levels. So be aware of the warning signs of low blood sugar and keep some carbohydrates with you to eat if you need to raise your blood sugar. And always have a plan for a medical emergency.

5. Ask your Healthcare Team about how often you should test your blood sugar – when the weather is HOT, you may need to test your blood sugar levels more often so that you can adjust your insulin and diet if necessary.

6. Mind your Feet – People with diabetes are at risk for problems with their feet. In the summertime, you may be tempted to go barefoot or wear open-toed shoes, but the Centers for Disease Control advises against this. The CDC recommends always wearing shoes that fit as well as socks – even in warmer months. And at the end of the day, carefully check your feet for cuts, scrapes, blisters or bruises. Don’t ignore injuries to your feet and get medical treatment right away if you do have an injury of any sort.

It’s important we all take precautions while getting through unusually hot temperatures. Heat-related illness is no joke. So take precautions to prevent serious health effects such as Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke which can be deadly. Learn about the signs and symptoms of these illnesses and know what to do if First Aid is needed. Cooler weather will be here before we know it, but in the meantime, and while it is stifling outside, let’s all stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

For more information about managing diabetes, there are several resources available. Visit www.cdc.gov/diabetes or www.ada.org. For heat-related resources, please visit www.cdc.gov/nceh/extremeheat or contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator and Heat Prevention Specialist at 910-277-2440.

Kathie Cox is a Public Health educator II/Public Information officer for the Scotland County Health Department. Cox can be reached at [email protected].