3 file to represent Scotland County district

Lumbee Tribal Council Speaker Sharon Hunt will not seek reelection to her District 2 seat in the Nov. 14 Lumbee Tribal Council election. Hunt was first elected to the council in 2005.

PEMBROKE — The sitting tribal speaker is not among the 14 people who have filed for candidacy in the 2023 Lumbee Tribal Council election.

The two-week filing period closed Friday at 5 p.m. The election will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Sharon Hunt, who represents District 2, was elected to the role of speaker in January after securing more votes than Gerald Goolsby, who was also nominated for the seat and also represents District 2.

Hunt was no stranger to the leadership position, having previously served in the capacity in 2012, making her the first woman to hold the role. Hunt was first elected to the council in 2005. She has chaired the Personnel and Federal Recognition committees and spent the last few years as the council’s secretary.

The race for the available District 2 seat will be a competitive one with newcomers Deana Locklear Marcinsky and Graylen Mitchel seeking election to the seat Hunt will leave behind. District 2 covers the Back Swamp, Fairmont and Smyrna communities.

Three people are also vying for the District 12 seat that represents Scotland County. Annie Taylor, the incumbent, filed for candidacy as well as Larry Soles and Shelley Strickland, who previously held the seat.

Nathaniel Jacobs and Tammie Chavis Jump will join incumbent Harold Smith in the race for a District 3 seat. The seat covers West Howellsville and all precincts in Lumberton.

Incumbent Richard Jones will face Larry Chavis for the District 6 seat, which represents North Pembroke and Raft Swamp.

In District 7, which covers South Pembroke and Union, incumbent Rudy T. Locklear will face Pamela Graham DeRensis.

Incumbents Carrington Locklear, District 5; and Chocujuana Oxendine, District 11, each filed for a bid for reelection but face no opposition.

District 5 covers Prospect and Oxendine and District 11 represents Hoke County.

The Elections Board will certify candidates on Monday.

Other key dates:

— First day to request an absentee ballot: Sept. 11

— Meet the candidates: Sept. 18

— Last day to request absentee ballot: Oct. 13

— Deadline for absentee ballots to be returned/received: Nov. 13

— Enrollment closes books: Oct. 13

— Signatures verified for absentee ballots: Nov. 13

— Absentee ballots counted: Nov. 14

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3169.