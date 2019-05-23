Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

May 24

— The Scotland County Missionary Union presents it’s Mable D. Kelly Scholarship Banquet at The Saint John Educational Association Building at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Sister Portia Brandon, executive board chair of the WBHFMC of NC. Tickets are $15 — see any of the churches of the Union and Saint John.

May 26

— Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 16301 Scotch Grove Road in, Laurinburg, invites the community to its annual Memorial Day Weekend Service at 11 am. Guest minister is the Rev. Darryl Todd. For details, call 910-843-8782.

— New Freedom Full Gospel Baptist Church, 508 E. Covington St. in Laurinburg, will hold the 21st pastoral anniversary celebration for Overseer Lucille S. Snead at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James McKinnon of Another Chance Ministry in Laurinburg. All are invited.

— Ministers of Union Grove Baptist Church are excited about spring. They are sponsoring a program titled “Hattitude with a Snap” — men and women strutting down the runway modeling with style at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us. For information, call 910-964-2027 or 843-523-5650.

May 30-31

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host a celebration with Bishop Leon Williams at 7 p.m. each evening.

June 1

— The Men of Joseph Temple AME Church on Caledonia Road will be sponsoring a fish plate/hot dog fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m.

June 2

— The play “When Malindy Sings” will be presented at 4 p.m. at Greater Piney Grove United Methodist Church in support of the church’s children’s ministry. Admission is free. The church is located at 5135 NC 83 in Maxton.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a Ladies in Red program at 4 p.m.

— First Thessalonian MBC, 6060 Herndon St. in Gibson, will hold its annual Men Working for God event at 3 p.m. Speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believing Church in McColl, South Carolina. All welcome.

— The male choir at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at 3 p.m. The theme will be “If Jesus Can’t Fix It, No One Can.” Several groups will participate with music. All are welcome.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will honor Pastor Daniel and First Lady Tatiana Gibson for their 13 years of service. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Pastor Ryan Godfrey of Pineville AME Zion Church. Lunch will provided. All are welcome.

June 6

— There will be a Knights of Columbus flounder fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg. Plates are $8. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

June 10-14

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is S. T. U. “Supper Training University with Jesus.” The theme scripture is Ephesians 6:11, “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” Classes will be provided for adults and children. Please come out and join us.

June 24-28

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Everyone is welcome.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.