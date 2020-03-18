OK, this is a little late, but this whimsical play on the Irish classic of corned beef and cabbage delivers a fun way to enjoy potatoes anytime.

Created to resemble Vietnamese Pho (pronounce “Fa”), is a steaming hot pot of rice noodles, thinly sliced meat, fresh vegetables in an extremely flavorful broth. This dish is a great way to deliver an on trend noodle bowl experience using gluten free noodles coupled with traditional Irish flavors.

You don’t need luck to enjoy this Irish-inspired dish! It’s a fun take on pho that you can enjoy all year long.

***

Ingredients …

— Broth

6 lbs. Yellow Potatoes, washed & peeled *Reserved Peels

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Freshly Ground Black Pepper

10 cups Vegetable Broth

4 cloves Garlic, smashed

2 each Medium Onion, cut in half and charred until black

4 each Allspice Berries

2 each Star Anise

6 each Cloves

½ cup Dehydrated Potato Flakes

— Butter Braised Cabbage

4 tablespoons Butter, Unsalted

6 cups Green Cabbage, Thinly Sliced

½ cup Carrots, Shredded

¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

3 tablespoons Granulated Sugar

1 cup Water

¼ cup Stoneground Mustard Seeds

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

To Taste Freshly Ground Black Pepper

¼ cup Parsley, Freshly Chopped

— Garnishes

2-¼ pounds Corned Beef, Fully Cooked, Thinly Sliced

To Taste Green Onion, Thinly Sliced

To Taste Fresh Dill, chopped

***

Directions …

Begin by peeling the potatoes, reserve the peels and pass the potatoes through a vegetable spiralizer to create vegetable noodles. Submerge the noodles in cold water to remove the excess starch and set aside.

Toss the peels in the olive oil and season with the kosher salt and black pepper. Place the peels on a baking sheet and bake the skins at 375 F for 8-10 minutes until they are golden brown. Allow the roasted skins to cool slightly.

To make the broth, combine the roasted potato peels with the vegetable broth, garlic, onion, berries, star anise and cloves in a large pot. Heat over medium high heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes. Remove the spices and the onion and discard. Whisk in the potato flakes and transfer the broth to a blender and puree until smooth. Allow the broth to sit for 5-10 minutes and strain the broth through a fine mesh strainer to remove any large particles. Return the broth to the stove and keep hot until ready to use.

To cook the potato noodles, heat a large pot of water over high heat. When the water is boiling at a pinch of salt and add in the noodles. Cook the noodles for 12-15 minutes or until they are just tender. Strain the noodles and shock in cold water to stop the cooking process. Strain them again and set aside until ready to build the noodle bowls.

To make the cabbage, heat the butter in the medium pot over medium high heat. Add the cabbage and carrots and cook until slightly wilted. Add the vinegar, sugar, water and mustard seeds. Cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the salt, pepper and parsley, remove from the heat and assemble the noodle bowls.

To assemble, bring the broth to a simmer, submerge the potato noodles in the broth for about a minute to warm them through. Divide the noodles amongst however many bowls you wish to serve. Top with the cabbage, sliced corned beef, Green Onion and chopped dill. Ladle the hot broth over the noodles, cabbage and beef. Serve right away and enjoy.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.