Chili flavor for chilly temperatures

If you’re looking for an indigenous taste of the old, old “South,” try this recipe for chili lime popcorn.

Popcorn pays homage to its birthplace with this simple recipe that combines a splash of lime juice with a dash of chili powder for a snack that shouts Viva Mexico!

***

Ingredients …

1 quart popped popcorn

1 teaspoon brewer’s yeast powder (or nutritional yeast; available in health food stores)

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 300° F.

Spread popcorn on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle yeast powder, lime juice, chili powder and salt over popcorn.

Heat about 7 minutes and toss just before serving.

Serve warm.

Makes 1 quart

