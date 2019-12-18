NCDOT launches 2020 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is again bringing together art and aviation, as the agency hosts the 2019 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest.

This year’s theme is ‘Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.’

All students who live in and/or attend school in North Carolina and were born between Jan. 1, 2002 and Dec. 31, 2013 are encouraged to participate by submitting their own artwork.

Prizes for the top three works will be awarded to the artist and the artist’s school in three age groups: junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (10-13), and senior (13-17). The top three entries in each age group will also be forwarded to Washington, D.C., to be judged in the National Aviation Art Contest. National winners’ artwork will go on to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for international judging.

As added incentive, the North Carolina Museum of Art will be exhibiting works from the winning students for the first time.

Last year, a total of 2,793 North Carolina students submitted artwork, more than any other state. Two of last year’s state winners also claimed top prizes at the national competition.

Submissions must be postmarked no later than Jan. 17. Artwork and a certificate of authenticity should be mailed to:

NCDOT Aviation Art Contest

NC Division of Aviation

1560 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1560

More information about the 2020 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest can be found on the Division of Aviation’s website.