Lightened up potato latkes good for breakfast, brunch

Celebrate the season with crispy potato pancakes the whole family will enjoy!

Try the lightened up version of the potato latkes; you won’t even know there are calories missing!

***

Ingredients …

2-1/2 cups shredded, unpeeled russet potatoes (about 1 lb)

1/2 cup grated onion

1/3 cup peeled, shredded carrot

1/3 cup flour

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 egg plus 1 egg white

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

***

Directions …

Scrub potatoes and coarsely grate. Immediately place in a bowl of ice water to keep potatoes from discoloring; let stand for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the onion, carrot, flour, chives, salt, pepper and eggs in a medium bowl and stir well.

Drain the potatoes and squeeze out moisture; stir into egg mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large non stick skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Spoon about 1/4 cup of potato mixture for each pancake into skillet, cooking 4 at a time. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, flattening with the back of a spatula and cooking until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

Repeat with remaining oil and potatoes.

Serve immediately with chunky applesauce and low-fat sour cream.

