Baked pumpkin donuts a weekend delight

TammySue Vincent Gluten-Free Cooking

Picture this: It’s Saturday morning. There’s a chill in the air and your family will be stirring soon. The search for breakfast will be on.

Autumn is that time of year when a warm breakfast hits the spot best, and what could be better — and more surprising for your family — than baked pumpkin donuts? Doesn’t that just scream autumn?

Here’s a basic recipe that can be changed to fit your taste, like drizzling with a sweet glaze instead of cinnamon sugar. Whatever you want to do will be the perfect wake-up surprise on a crisp Saturday morning.

***

Ingredients …

— Doughnuts

1/4 cup (50g) vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1-1/2 cups (298g) granulated sugar

1-1/2 cups (340g) pumpkin purée (canned pumpkin)

1-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, or 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus a heaping 1/4 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and ground ginger

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1-3/4 cups + 2 tablespoons (291g) King Arthur Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

— Coating

3 tablespoons (35g) cinnamon-sugar

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease two standard doughnut pans.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the oil, eggs, sugar, pumpkin, spices, salt, and baking powder until smooth.

Whisk in the flour and xanthan gum until smooth.

Fill the wells of the doughnut pans about 3/4 full (about 1/4 cup of batter in each well).

Bake the doughnuts for 15 to 17 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove the the doughnuts from the oven and let them cool in the pan for about 3 to 5 minutes. After they’ve cooled a bit, loosen their edges, and transfer them to a rack.

While the doughnuts are still warm coat them in cinnamon-sugar. You do this by hand, just rubbing each doughnut with the sugar coating, or you can gently shake them in a bag with the cinnamon-sugar.

Return each doughnut to the rack and cool completely before enjoying. Store in a partially covered container at room temperature for several days. Enjoy as is or slightly reheated.

Yield: 12 to 14 doughnuts.