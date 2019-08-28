The perfect trifecta: Cheese, pepperoni and popcorn

School is back in session for your children, and it’smore important than every to have a good snack available to them when they get home.
Cheesy Pepperoni Popcorn will fit the bill.
Easy to create, this snack will be requested over and over — and might even become part of a future party with family and friends. Yes, it’s that good.
Ingredients …
12 cups air-popped popcorn
3⁄4 cup turkey pepperoni, cut into bite-size bits
Olive-oil cooking spray
1⁄4 cup nonfat parmesan cheese
2 tsp. garlic powder
1⁄4 tsp. dried oregano
1⁄4 tsp. dried marjoram leaves
1⁄4 tsp. dried basil leaves
1/8 tsp. dried sage
Black pepper, to taste
***
Directions …
Combine Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, sage, and pepper in a small bowl; mix well.
Place cooked popcorn and turkey pepperoni in a large bowl; spray lightly with cooking spray.
Sprinkle popcorn and pepperoni with cheese mixture and toss to coat evenly.
