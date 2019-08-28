The perfect trifecta: Cheese, pepperoni and popcorn

School is back in session for your children, and it’smore important than every to have a good snack available to them when they get home.

Cheesy Pepperoni Popcorn will fit the bill.

Easy to create, this snack will be requested over and over — and might even become part of a future party with family and friends. Yes, it’s that good.

Ingredients …

12 cups air-popped popcorn

3⁄4 cup turkey pepperoni, cut into bite-size bits

Olive-oil cooking spray

1⁄4 cup nonfat parmesan cheese

2 tsp. garlic powder

1⁄4 tsp. dried oregano

1⁄4 tsp. dried marjoram leaves

1⁄4 tsp. dried basil leaves

1/8 tsp. dried sage

Black pepper, to taste

***

Directions …

Combine Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, sage, and pepper in a small bowl; mix well.

Place cooked popcorn and turkey pepperoni in a large bowl; spray lightly with cooking spray.

Sprinkle popcorn and pepperoni with cheese mixture and toss to coat evenly.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.