LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will be holding auditions Feb. 15- 16 for its annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition.

The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton.

Auditions will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The theater’s 11th talent competition scheduled for March 22 offers participants across the region to showcase a wide range of talent from singing and dancing to instrumentalists. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to showcase on the theater’s stage, with more than $1,800 in cash prizes going to the top contestants.

Applications for the competition and the non-refundable $20 registration fee form must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Auditions are mandatory to compete, and incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Applications and payments can be mailed to Jonathan Brewington; 315 N. Chestnut Street; Lumberton, NC 28358.

The talent competition applications can be downloaded from the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com and emailed to Jonathan@carolinaciviccenter.com; printed and dropped off at the theater between 1 and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays or mailed. Applications also may be picked up at the theater.

For inquiries pertaining to the show and auditions, or to pay your application fee over the phone, contact Brewington at 910-738-4339, Ext. 2, or email him at Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com

Those who cannot make the in-person auditions are asked to complete the audition form and then email a video reading the mandatory sides and singing their desired character song to Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com. At the beginning of the video, state your name, age, something interesting about yourself, and the character being auditioned for.