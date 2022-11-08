Home Features Cheri Beasley visits Anson FeaturesLifeLifestyle Cheri Beasley visits Anson November 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Senate candidate Cheri Beasley greeted supporter Lucille Diggs and others in Wadesboro last Monday at an early voting site. Submitted photo Senate candidate Cheri Beasley greeted supporter Lucille Diggs and others in Wadesboro last Monday at an early voting site. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 21.2 ° C 22 ° 20.6 ° 23 % 7.7kmh 0 % Tue 21 ° Wed 19 ° Thu 21 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 22 °