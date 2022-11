Johnny E. Cribb - six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne

SFC Franklin Jordan, 27 years of service. Two tours in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Calvin N. Gibson

John J. Cornelius

Major L. Wiggins

Sgt. Thomas E. O’Neal Jr.

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII

Leroy Crowder

1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975