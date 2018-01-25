Search continues for missing Scotland boy

LAURINBURG — Authorities continue to search this morning for 4-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Village Drive in Scotland County on Wednesday.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Raul Johnson by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“The search is still very active,” Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said. “We are still looking for him as though he just walked off from his house.”

The last person to see Raul was an elderly neighbor that he often visits for cookies and candy at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Raul is 3-feet tall, weighs 47 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped and pajama pants with rocket ships on them. He wasn’t wearing shoes.

More than 250 professional searchers along with about 50 local volunteers were dispatched from a staging area at Stewartsville Fire Department in the John’s Station community to search a two- mile radius between Pea Bridge Road and the South Carolina state line for the child. Law enforcement agencies from Virginia, South Carolina and other local counties have provided volunteers and equipment to aid the Scotland County Sheriff’s office in their efforts.

A dive team from Marlboro County assisted in the search at two nearby bodies of water Wednesday and a Cumberland County dive team will continue today.

“We covering every piece of ground and water the vicinity of how far we thing he could have traveled on foot,” Kersey said.

K-9 officers, one from Scotland County and one from Richmond County, were used to track the boy’s scent led from the home three miles down the road, then a quarter mile to a barn in the woods. During separate tracks, the dogs lost the boy’s scent at the barn.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts or if you’ve seen him, you’re asked to immediately call 911 or 910-551-8736.