LAURINBURG — The Golden LEAF board of directors recently voted to award $110,602 through the Food Distribution Assistance Program to Restoring Hope Center in Laurinburg to purchase a refrigerated van and new forklift.

The N.C. General Assembly appropriated $10 million to Golden LEAF for the food distribution assistance program. Federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds fund this program through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Golden LEAF is pleased to be a part of this important project to enhance and expand the capacity of nonprofits to increase access to food for those in need in the community,” the organization stated on Thursday.

According to its website, the Golden LEAF Foundation “was established in 1999 to administer a portion of the tobacco settlement agreement monies back into North Carolina’s rural and economically distressed communities.”

“The Golden LEAF program continues to provide crucial opportunities for our rural residents in need, especially in this post-pandemic world,” said Rep. Garland Pierce. “I am grateful for this assistance – and I commend Restoring Hope for consistently living up to their name. Thank you for your hard work in being a source of hope for Scotland County residents.”

For more information about Restoring Hope Center, Inc. visit www.restoringhopecenterinc.org