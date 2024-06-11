Thousands gathered at Pate Stadium for Scotland High School’s biggest event of the year, graduation. After a welcome from Saniaya Bethea, Scotland High School Principal Laura Bailey imparted her final message to the Class of 2024.

LAURINBURG — Thousands gathered at Pate Stadium for Scotland High School’s biggest event of the year, graduation.

The school year came to a close with a commencement ceremony honoring SHS’s outgoing seniors.

During the ceremony, graduates were led around the track by the JROTC Color Guard while the sounds of bagpipes blared and the crowd cheered. The Scotland Singers sang the National Anthem, Eliza Shepherd Monroe led the Pledge of Allegiance and Nateya Dierra Scott led the invocation.

After a welcome from Saniaya Bethea, SHS Principal Laura Bailey imparted her final message to the Class of 2024, who Bailey said began their high school career behind a computer screen.

“When you finally entered the doors of Scotland High School, you did it behind a mask, six feet away from your peers and with a lot of hand sanitizer,” Bailey said.

Bailey noted that she stood before the class as their third principal and they have seen many of their teachers have come and go.

“I’m filled with a profound sense of admiration and pride for each of you this evening. Your journey to this moment has not been easy … Your journey has been one of dedication, perseverance and growth,” the principal said.

Campbell Ann Gross was named 2024 Class’s valedictorian after receiving the highest Grade Point Average. In her remarks, she compared her class’ journey to what she believed was her favorite storybook as a child, Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” although she did not like the dish itself.

“As Franklin D. Roosevelt said to the American people during the Great Depression, ‘The only thing to fear is fear itself.’ My hope for my fellow classmates and myself is that as we go through the rest of our lives, do not let the fear of a task, or even the fear of failing, stop us from following our hearts and pursuing our dreams. If we survived (sic) in a global pandemic, I think it’s safe to say that a little scary thing like green eggs and ham will not stop us from succeeding in our next step,” Gross said.

In her speech, salutatorian Mikaria Hunt said it was family, friends and staff that helped her peers get through the school year. She received the second highest grade point average.

Both Hunt and Gross were presented with medals for their accomplishments.

“Even though the class of 2024 didn’t get the traditional freshman experience, we still powered through and made it to the end,” Hunt said in her remarks.

Bailey challenges students to “go forward and live in the moment.”

“Stop waiting for the next great moment. Celebrate this one. Stop looking for the next milestone, enjoy now. Cherish this moment because it will never come again,” Bailey said.